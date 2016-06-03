BERLIN, June 3 U.S. fighter jets on Friday
launched strikes against Islamic State from an aircraft carrier
in the Mediterranean Sea, the U.S. Navy said, marking the first
time a U.S. aircraft carrier targeted areas in the Middle East
from the Mediterranean since the Iraq War began in 2003.
The jets departed from the USS Harry S Truman after the
aircraft carrier moved into the Mediterranean through the Suez
Canal, according to the Navy. It gave no immediate details on
whether the targets were in Iraq or Syria, or what sort of
targets were hit.
The move demonstrated the carrier's ability to conduct
sustained missions even when moving from one region to another,
a senior U.S. Navy official said.
The USS Truman and other ships in its strike group served as
the principal asset in the U.S. fight against Islamic State
targets while it served in the Navy's 5th Fleet area of
operations, while also working together with the French aircraft
carrier Charles de Gaulle.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Idrees Ali)