Syrian Army soldiers monitor residents who said they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town as they wait with their belongings after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki/Files

GENEVA United Nations aid convoys were unable to deliver life-saving supplies to four besieged Syrian towns of Zabadani, Foua, Kefraya and Madaya on Monday due to "security concerns" but will try again on Thursday, a U.N. spokesman said.

Jens Laerke, spokesman of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said a separate aid convoy would go to the town of Bloudan in Rural Damascus on Wednesday.

A humanitarian task force composed of major and regional powers meets again in Geneva on Thursday to discuss improving access to more than 4 million civilians trapped in both besieged and hard to reach areas, U.N. spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)