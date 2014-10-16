GENEVA Oct 16 The International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday it had delivered the first
medical supplies in a year to Palestinian refugees living in a
camp in the Damascus suburb of Yarmouk in Syria.
The supplies included enough medicines to treat chronic
diseases such as diabetes and heart disease for 5,000 people for
three months as well as items to help pregnant women deliver
babies more safely and hygienically, it said.
"This is the first time in over a year that we have been
able to deliver aid to the people in the camp, we hope to do
more," Daphnée Maret, the deputy head of the ICRC delegation in
Syria, who oversaw the operation, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)