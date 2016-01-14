BEIRUT Jan 14 A convoy of several trucks
carrying aid has entered a Syrian town blockaded by
pro-government forces and two villages besieged by insurgents
for the second time this week, a monitoring group and state
media said on Thursday.
Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that
aid trucks have started entering rebel-held town of Madaya near
the border with Lebanon and the Shi'ite villages of Kefraya and
al-Foua in Idlib province in the northwest of the country.
Syrian state media said six trucks have entered Madaya.
A spokesman for International Committee of the Red Cross
said earlier on Thursday that 44 aid trucks were heading to
Madaya, and 21 others to Kefraya and al-Foua. The trucks were
mainly carrying wheat flour and hygiene products.
"According to the ICRC team that entered Madaya, the people
were very happy, even crying when they realized that wheat flour
is on the way," Dominik Stillhart, ICRC director of operations,
told reporters in New York.
The convoys heading to the towns in the north are currently
being checked in Idlib city. So far eight trucks out of 17 have
been checked by the insurgents.
(Writing by Mariam Karouny; additional reporting by Michelle
