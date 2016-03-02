* WHO says Syria rejected medical supplies from aid convoy
* U.S. says working with Russia to restore aid flow
* U.S. official says truce fragile, challenge to monitor
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, March 2 The United States is working
with Russia to improve access to besieged areas in Syria and to
stop the Syrian government from removing medical supplies from
aid convoys, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.
Antony Blinken, deputy U.S. Secretary of State, said that
major and regional powers were monitoring a fragile cessation of
hostilities that went into force on Saturday to "prevent any
escalation" but it was a "challenging process".
"At the end of the day the best possible thing that could
happen is for the cessation of hostilities to really take root,
and to be sustained, for the humanitarian assistance to flow and
then for the negotiations to start that lead to a political
transition," Blinken told a news conference.
The World Health Organisation said Syrian officials had
"rejected" medical supplies from being part of the latest convoy
to the besieged town of Moadamiya on Monday. WHO spokesman Tarik
Jasarevic said they included emergency kits, trauma and burn
kits and antibiotics.
"We are indeed very concerned about reports that medical
supplies were removed from some of the aid convoys. This is an
issue that was brought before the task force," Blinken said,
referring to the International Syria Support Group (ISSG).
"We are now working, including with Russia, to ensure that
going forward medical supplies remain in the aid convoys as they
deliver assistance."
Russian officials were not immediately available to comment.
"The removal of those supplies is yet another unconscionable
act by the regime, but this is now before the task force and we
will look in the days ahead as assistance continues to flow to
make sure that those medical supplies are in fact included,"
Blinken said.
The humanitarian task force, chaired by Jan Egeland, meets
again in Geneva on Thursday.
Another ISSG task force on the cessation of hostilities is
handling reports of violations of the truce, which does not
include Islamic State or the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front.
"We're then able to immediately try to address them and to
prevent them from reoccuring and thus to prevent any escalation
that leads to the breakdown of the cessation of hostilities,"
Blinken said, after talks with U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de
Mistura.
"That's the most effective way to try to keep it going and
then to deepen it. But it is a very challenging process, it's
fragile and we have our eyes wide open about those challenges."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)