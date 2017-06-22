ROME, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Food aid has
reached Syria's Kurdish-dominated city of Qamishli by road for
the first time in two years in a "humanitarian breakthrough"
that will increase support for tens of thousands of families,
the United Nations said on Thursday.
Although Qamishli lies on the Turkish border, the crossing
is closed and the U.N. aid effort in northeastern Syria has
relied on airlifts from Damascus to Qamishli since July 2016.
Last week, Syria gave the U.N. permission to get aid to
Qamishli by truck, relieving the strain on a base that is
supporting thousands of people who have been displaced by the
war with Islamic State.
A convoy of three lorries from Homs has since arrived in the
city in the northeastern Hasakeh region, passing by Aleppo and
bringing a month's supply of food for 15,000 people, the U.N.
World Food Programme (WFP) said.
"This humanitarian breakthrough will allow us to increase
regular support for all 250,000 people in need in Hasakeh,"
WFP's Syria country director Jakob Kern said in a statement.
The agency said it could previously assist only 190,000
people by airlifts, due to higher costs and limited capacity.
"Once regular land access to Hasakeh is established, WFP
will gradually phase out of its current airlift operation," Kern
said.
That could save the agency some $19 million annually -
enough to provide a year's food aid to 100,000 people, WFP said.
WFP flights had been running at full capacity, twice a day,
six days a week for almost a year.
Roads became inaccessible in December 2015, and restoration
of deliveries was only made possible by improved security, the
agency said.
The development came as U.S. backed Syrian militias were
closing in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa.
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which include Arab and
Kurdish fighters and are supported with air strikes by a
U.S.-led coalition, began an offensive two weeks ago to seize
the northern city from Islamic State, which overran it in 2014.
Earlier in June, the U.N. said it estimated that 440,000
people might need humanitarian aid as a result of the offensive.
