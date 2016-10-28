WASHINGTON Oct 28 A Russian fighter jet
unintentionally came close to a U.S.-led coalition aircraft over
Syria earlier this month, a U.S. defense official said on
Friday.
The defense official, speaking on the condition of
anonymity, said the incident took place on Oct. 17 in the
evening. The Russian jet lost situational awareness and flew
across the nose of the coalition plane, close enough that the
jet's wake was felt, the official said.
The American and Russian militaries have a communication
mechanism in place aimed at reducing the risk of collisions and
other incidents as they both conduct air operations over Syria.
Top U.S. civilian and military officials speak by video
conference with their Russian counterparts to discuss operation
safety.
The incident follows similar close encounters between
Russian and American planes. In September, a Russian fighter jet
came within 10 feet (3 meters) of an American spy plane over the
Black Sea.
