GENEVA Feb 18 The U.N. food agency is planning
to drop food and other life-saving assistance by parachute to
200,000 people in the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor, besieged by
Islamic State, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
"We would be working with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and
local partners on the ground to prepare the air drop and to
collect and distribute the food and other aid," Bettina
Luescher, spokeswoman of the World Food Programme (WFP), said in
Geneva.
The WFP, which provides logistics support for U.N. aid
operations, would use a single aircraft initially, possibly a
cargo plane already deployed for air drops in South Sudan, she
said, adding: "It will take a little while."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet)