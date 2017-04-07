BEIRUT, April 7 Syrian warplanes took off from
an air base which was hit by U.S. cruise missiles on Friday, and
carried out air strikes on rebel-held areas in the eastern Homs
countryside, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The U.S. Navy had fired dozens of missiles at the air base
near Homs city in response to a chemical attack this week which
Washington and its allies blamed on the Damascus government.
The British-based Observatory, a group monitoring the Syrian
war using sources on the ground, said eight people had been
killed in the U.S. attack.
The extent of the damage to the Shayrat air base was not
entirely clear, but the Syrian warplanes had "done the
impossible" in order to continue using it for sorties, the
Observatory told Reuters.
(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Angus MacSwan)