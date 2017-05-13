AMMAN May 13 The Syrian army has taken full
control of a small airbase in eastern Aleppo countryside that
was under Islamic State control, aided by heavy aerial bombing
by Russian and Syrian airforces, pro-state media and an army
source said on Saturday.
The al-Jarrah airport is located in the ultra-hardline
militants' remaining enclave in eastern Aleppo countryside, a
region where they have mostly lost control to competing forces
ranging from the Syrian army, U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces to
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels.
The airport was briefly stormed by the army's elite forces
last March, but the militants repelled that attack on the base
they had held since 2014.
Russian and Syrian jets have also intensified their attacks
on the town of Maskaneh, the last main town in the region west
of the Euphrates River in eastern Aleppo countryside, former
residents in touch with relatives said.
Dozens of civilians have been killed since last week in the
aerial bombing of the remaining villages and towns in the area
still in the control of the militants, the UK-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights said.
