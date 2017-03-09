BEIRUT, March 9 Air strikes killed 14 civilians, including six children, on Thursday near Islamic State-held Raqqa city in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based war monitor said the warplanes were believed to belong to the U.S.-led coalition, which is supporting an alliance of Syrian militias in its campaign against Islamic State's base of operations in Syria.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet)