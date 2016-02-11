Delivery Hero says revenues nearly doubled in first quarter
BERLIN, May 23 * Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, says Q1 revenues rose 93 pct to 121 mln euros, or up 68 pct on a like-for-like basis
MOSCOW Feb 11 Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that U.S. aircraft had carried out a bombing attack on the Syrian town of Aleppo on Wednesday, which the U.S. later said had been carried out by Russian planes, the TASS agency reported.
TASS cited a defence ministry spokesman as saying that two U.S. A-10 ground attack aircraft, flying from Turkey, had bombed objects in Aleppo.
The spokesman also said that a Pentagon spokesman had accused Russia of bombing two hospitals in the town on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Jason Bush)
Nineteen killed in suspected suicide attack at Ariana Grande concert in Britain