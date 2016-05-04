Civil defense members work at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's Baedeen district, Syria, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

AMMAN The Syrian army on Wednesday said it would implement a "regime of calm" in Aleppo city for 48 hours as of Thursday, state television reported.

The army general command said it would take effect at 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The army blames rebels whom it describes as "terrorists" for the death of dozens of civilians from rockets and mortar attacks launched from the rebel-held part of the divided city, state television said.

The army statement did not say what action it would take in response to any violations by rebel groups of the new agreement announced earlier on Wednesday to extend a cessation of hostilities in Syria.

Aleppo has been the scene of the worst surge in fighting in recent days, wrecking the first major ceasefire of the five-year-old civil war, sponsored by the United States and Russia, which had held since February.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Janet Lawrence; Editing by Janet Lawrence)