(Adds remarks by ICRC in new paras 2-3, caregivers also left)
GENEVA Dec 19 Nearly 50 children who were
trapped in an orphanage in the rebel-held Syrian enclave of east
Aleppo were evacuated on Monday, some critically injured or
dehydrated, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.
The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) evacuated the orphans from
eastern Aleppo, along with facility staff who have been caring
for them, ICRC spokeswoman Krista Armstrong said.
"They were given priority and were the first to be evacuated
by bus when the operation resumed," Armstrong said, adding that
she could not provide an exact figure yet.
Earlier, Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF regional director, said in
a statement that all 47 children trapped in the orphanage were
evacuated to safety, "with some in critical condition from
injuries and dehydration".
UNICEF and other agencies were also assisting in reunifying
other children evacuated in the past few days with their
families and giving them medical care and winter clothes, he
said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)