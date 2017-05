BEIRUT Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moalem said on Sunday that Staffan De Mistura, the special envoy of the United Nations secretary general, had proposed that rebel-held east Aleppo have an autonomous administration but that Damascus rejected this.

"This was completely rejected... This is a violation of our sovereignty," he said in a televised news conference after holding talks with De Mistura in Damascus on Sunday.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Jason Neely)