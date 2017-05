Free Syrian Army fighters look at the sky while some of them man a weapon mounted on a camouflaged vehicle in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

ALEPPO/Syria A military source said on Monday the Syrian army was on the verge of announcing victory in its battle to retake rebel-held eastern Aleppo.

"We are in the final moments before declaring the victory of the Arab Syrian army in the battle of East Aleppo. We could announce this any moment," the source told Reuters.

The army made new advances on Monday after taking the Sheikh Saeed district, leaving rebels trapped in a tiny part of the city.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Andrew Roche)