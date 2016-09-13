A view shows a truck loaded with aid parcels that were brought into rebel held areas of Aleppo through civil defence vehicles from a newly opened corridor that linked besieged opposition held eastern Aleppo with western Syria that was captured recently by rebels, in Aleppo... REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail/File Photo

BEIRUT Syria's government said on Tuesday it will reject any aid deliveries to Aleppo that are not coordinated through itself and the United Nations, particularly aid from Turkey, state media reported.

"The Syrian Arab Republic announces its rejection of humanitarian aid entering Aleppo which is not coordinated through the Syrian government and the United Nations, in particular from the Turkish regime," state news agency SANA said, citing a foreign ministry official.

