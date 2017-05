BEIRUT The Syrian army and its allies fought intense clashes with insurgents in the opposition-held 1070 Apartments district of southwestern Aleppo on Tuesday, senior combatant sources on both sides said.

The 1070 Apartments are located next to Ramousah, the southern gateway into Aleppo. The area's capture would allow the government to ease its own access into the city while consolidating a siege on rebel-held districts.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)