BEIRUT, July 18 Mains water and electricity have
returned to large parts of the Syrian city of Aleppo following a
three-week cut after rebels stopped water supplies to pressure
the government, a group monitoring the war said on Saturday.
Al Qaeda's Nusra Front stopped supplies to government and
insurgent-held areas of Aleppo by closing the city's pumping
facility, forcing residents to drink untreated water from wells
or resort to other emergency supplies, the Syrian Observatory
for Human Rights monitoring group said.
The water plant's manager belongs to the Nusra Front
insurgent group and had urged the government in a letter to
restore electricity supply it cut off in parts of the city in
return for reactivating the pump, the Observatory said.
Parties involved in the four-year Syrian conflict have
frequently used access to water and electricity supplies as
bargaining chips. In some areas enemy sides have struck deals to
ensure essential supplies.
The water plant manager has also called on the Syrian Arab
Red Crescent (SARC) aid group to provide diesel for the water
pump, the Observatory said. International aid groups in Syria
usually partner with SARC at the government's request.
A Twitter feed for SARC in Aleppo posted pictures on Friday
showing its emergency water deliveries in the city but did not
mention whether mains water had been restored. SARC officials
were not immediately available for comment.
Aleppo was Syria's most populated city and commercial hub
before the conflict erupted in 2011. Destroyed to rubble in many
areas, it has been carved up between government forces and
various insurgent groups.
The Britain-based Observatory, which tracks the conflict
using sources on the ground, also reported that Syrian
authorities released more than 350 prisoners on Thursday and
Friday to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Those released were mainly activists involved in protest
movements at the beginning of the uprising and included
prominent figures, the Observatory's founder Rami Abdulrahman
said.
