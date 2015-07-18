(Adds ICRC comment)
BEIRUT, July 18 Mains water and electricity have
returned to large parts of the Syrian city of Aleppo following a
three-week cut after al Qaeda's local wing stopped water
supplies to pressure the government, a group monitoring the war
said on Saturday.
Al Qaeda's Nusra Front stopped supplies to government and
insurgent-held areas of Aleppo by closing the city's main water
station, forcing residents to drink untreated water from wells
or resort to other emergency supplies, the Syrian Observatory
for Human Rights monitoring group said.
The station's manager, who belongs to the Nusra Front
insurgent group, had told the government in a letter to restore
electricity supplies to parts of the city in return for
reactivating the pump, the Observatory said.
Parties involved in the four-year Syrian conflict have
frequently used access to water and electricity as bargaining
chips. In some areas enemy sides have struck deals to ensure
essential supplies.
The water station manager also called on the Syrian Arab Red
Crescent (SARC) aid group to provide diesel for the water pump,
the Observatory said. International aid groups in Syria usually
partner with SARC at the government's request.
A spokesman for the International Committee of the Red
Cross, which works with SARC, said the main water plant in
Aleppo had been functioning since Friday evening in emergency
mode, providing limited water supplies to both sides of the
city.
Some neighbourhoods had only been getting mains water every
five days, spokesman Pawel Krzysiek said.
"The ICRC and SARC are completing the water supply chain by
water trucking in the areas not covered in a given day in
addition to making sure all water points in the city are
operational," he said in an email. He was not able to provide
details on why the water station had restarted.
Only one of the three main electricity sources for Aleppo is
operational, Krzysiek said, meaning that in most cases residents
get only one hour of electricity per day.
A Twitter feed for SARC in Aleppo posted pictures on Friday
showing its emergency water deliveries in the city. SARC
officials were not immediately available for comment.
Aleppo was Syria's most populated city and commercial hub
before the conflict erupted in 2011. Reduced to rubble in many
areas, it has been carved up between government forces and
various insurgent groups.
The Britain-based Observatory, which tracks the conflict
using sources on the ground, also reported that Syrian
authorities released more than 350 prisoners on Thursday and
Friday in Damascus to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of
Ramadan.
Those released were mainly activists involved in protest
movements at the beginning of the uprising, the Observatory's
founder Rami Abdulrahman said. It is traditional for governments
in the Middle East to release prisoners or pardon people at the
end of Ramadan.
