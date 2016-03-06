AMMAN, March 6 At least fourteen civilians were
killed and dozens were injured on Sunday when terrorists struck
with mortars and rockets against a busy market place in a
residential quarter in the northern city of Aleppo city, Syrian
state media said.
The mortars that were fired from rebel-held parts of Aleppo
city hit Sheikh Maqsoud, state run Ikhbariyah television station
said in a news flash.
The residential area is a mainly Kurdish inhabited quarter
of the city that has been for weeks a frontline with heavy
clashes between the Syrian Kurdish YPG militias and rebels in
control of large parts of the eastern portion of the divided
city.
SANA state news agency also reported the incident but gave
no details.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi)