BEIRUT Aug 6 Rebel fighters pressed on with an
intense offensive against a major military complex in the
northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Saturday, following gains on
Friday, to try to end a siege of opposition-held areas in the
city's east.
Taking control of the Ramousah complex, which contains a
number of military colleges, would isolate government-held
western Aleppo by cutting the southern route out towards the
capital Damascus.
It would also give rebels access to armaments stored in the
base, which has been used by the Syrian army in the country's
five-year conflict as a centre from which to shell opposition
targets.
On Friday rebels said they stormed the complex's main base,
the Artillery College, but the Syrian army said it had repelled
the attack.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the
fighting, said rebels on Friday took control of the Weaponry
College and part of the Artillery College. They are now fighting
for full control of the Artillery College and for control over
the Air Force Technical College.
A live Syrian state TV report from the outskirts of the
artillery base in Ramousah, southwest Aleppo, broadcast the
sound of gunfire, explosions and warplanes flying over.
The state television reporter said the Syrian army had
closed the Ramousah road to protect civilians from a rebel
advance, and a large number of army reinforcements had arrived.
Videos released by rebel groups claim to show gun battles as
insurgents move into buildings in the complex.
The rebels are trying to break through a strip of
government-controlled territory to reconnect their encircled
sector of eastern Aleppo with insurgent territory in the west of
Syria, in effect breaking a government siege begun last month.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad wants to take full control
of Aleppo, pre-war Syria's most populous city, which has been
divided between rebel and government-held areas. Such a victory
would be a crushing blow to the insurgents.
The complex, multi-sided civil war in Syria, raging since
2011, has drawn in regional and global powers, caused the
world's worst humanitarian emergency and attracted recruits to
Islamist militancy from around the world.
Some rebel groups are referring to the Aleppo battle as the
"Ibrahim al-Youssef Offensive", a reference to a Sunni army
officer said to have led a massacre of cadets at the Artillery
College in the late 1970s. The cadets were predominantly from
the Alawite sect of Bashar al-Assad and his late father and
predecessor as president, Hafez al-Assad.
