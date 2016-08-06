(fixes paragraph)
By Lisa Barrington
BEIRUT Aug 6 Syrian rebels broke through to
besieged opposition-held areas in eastern Aleppo on Saturday in
an assault on a major government military complex meant to end a
month-long siege, insurgents and a monitoring group said.
Pro-government media outlets denied the siege had been
broken. The heavy fighting and air strikes reported from the
area seemed to indicate any passage that may have been opened
would be far from secure enough for civilians to travel through.
Rebels have been trying to break through a thin strip of
government-controlled territory to reconnect insurgent areas in
western Syria with their encircled sector of eastern Aleppo, in
effect breaking a government siege begun last month.
The offensive against the government's Ramousah military
complex, which contains a number of military colleges, began on
Friday. Taking control of Ramousah and linking up with eastern
Aleppo would isolate government-held western Aleppo by cutting
the southern route out toward the capital Damascus.
It would also give rebels access to armaments stored in the
base the Syrian army has used in the five-year conflict as a
strategic platform from which to shell opposition targets.
Two rebel groups and a monitor said on Saturday they had
broken the siege, but pro-government media outlets denied the
claim and said the Syrian army was in fact regaining recently
taken territory from rebels.
Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra
Front, said in an online statement: "Fighters from outside the
city met their brother fighters from inside the city, and work
is under way to establish control over remaining positions to
break the siege."
A commander from more moderate rebel group also told Reuters
the siege had been broken but said it was early days and matters
were "not easy".
The United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights, which monitors the war, said intense fighting and heavy
air strikes meant no secure corridor had yet been established
between the two rebel-held territories.
WORST MONTH FOR HOSPITAL ATTACKS
In another report, the Observatory said an airstrike on a
hospital in northwestern Syria killed ten people including
children on Saturday. July was the worst month yet for attacks
on medical facilities in the war-torn country, a medical charity
said, with 43 recorded attacks on healthcare facilities in
Syria.
The hospital is in Meles, about 15 km (9 miles)from Idlib
city in rebel-held Idlib province. Syrian government and allied
Russian military planes operate in Syria but it was not known
which aircraft carried out the strike.
The Observatory, in its report on the Aleppo fighting, said
rebels took control on Friday of the Weaponry College and part
of the Artillery College. But the Syrian army said it had
repelled the attack.
Rebels are now fighting to establish full control of the
Artillery College, the Air Force Technical College and to make a
firm link up with rebel-held eastern Aleppo.
The Syrian military news agency said later on Saturday the
Syrian army had restored control over the Artillery College and
had made the rebels withdraw from the Weaponry College.
A witness said people in the streets of a part of eastern
Aleppo briefly celebrated reports of the siege being broken
before the sight of war planes in the sky scattered them.
A live Syrian state TV report from the outskirts of the
artillery base in Ramousah, in southwest Aleppo, broadcast the
sound of gunfire, explosions and warplanes flying over.
Videos released by rebel groups claim to show gun battles as
insurgents moved into buildings in the complex.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad wants to take full control
of Aleppo, pre-war Syria's most populous city, which has been
divided between rebel and government-held areas. Such a victory
would be a crushing blow to the insurgents.
CIVILIAN SUFFERING
A quarter of a million civilians are thought to still live
in Aleppo's opposition-controlled eastern neighbourhoods,
effectively under siege since the army and allied militia cut
off the last road into rebel districts in early July.
Residents on both side of the city are suffering greatly.
Government areas regularly come under attack from rebel
shelling, and rebel-held areas are routinely shelled and come
under air attack from Syrian and allied Russian forces.
Humanitarian groups say the situation in eastern Aleppo is
very worrying. The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)
charity group said that already depleted medical facilities were
targeted by strikes 15 times in July.
Only 35 doctors remain in the city and over 100 people are
in need of medical evacuation, SAMS Aleppo Coordinator Dr Abo
El-Ezz said in a statement.
The multi-sided civil war in Syria, which has been raging
since 2011, has drawn in regional and global powers, caused the
world's worst humanitarian emergency and attracted recruits to
Islamist militancy from around the world.
Some rebel groups refer to the Aleppo battle as the "Ibrahim
al-Youssef Offensive", a reference to a Sunni army officer said
to have led a massacre of cadets at the Artillery College in the
late 1970s. The cadets were predominantly from the Alawite sect
of Bashar al-Assad and his late father and predecessor as
president, Hafez al-Assad.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Additional reporting by Mostafa
Hashem in Cairo and Tom Perry and Suleiman al Khalidi in Beirut;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)