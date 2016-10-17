BEIRUT Oct 17 Fourteen members of the same
family were killed in an air strike in rebel-held eastern
Aleppo, an emergency service said on Monday, as the Syrian
government pressed its Russian-backed campaign to capture
opposition-held areas of the city.
A list of the dead published by the Civil Defence included
several infants, among them two six-week old babies and six
other children under the age of eight or below. The Civil
Defence identified the jets as Russian.
The Civil Defence is a rescue service operating in
rebel-held areas of Syria. Its workers are known as "White
Helmets".
The Russian-backed campaign to capture rebel-held eastern
Aleppo has killed several hundred people since it got under way
last month after the collapse of a truce brokered by Russia and
the United States. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
it had documented the deaths of 448 people in air strikes in
eastern Aleppo since then, including 82 children.
The Syrian and Russian militaries say they only target
militants.
(Reporting by Tom Perry and Ellen Francis; Editing by Louise
Ireland)