MOSCOW The International Committee of the Red Cross will help with transporting injured rebels out of the eastern part of Syria's war-torn city of Aleppo, Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday, Interfax news agency reported.

Russian soldiers are now preparing to lead rebels out of Aleppo under orders from President Vladimir Putin, the defence ministry said earlier on Thursday.

