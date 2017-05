BEIRUT Syrian government forces made a new advance against rebels in the Sukkari neighbourhood of Aleppo late on Wednesday, bringing half of the district under the control of the army and its allies, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The ferocity of clashes that had raged through much of the day appeared to reduce somewhat in the area because of the advance, the British-based monitoring group said.

