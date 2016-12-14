GENEVA U.N. war crimes investigators said on Wednesday the Syrian government bore the main responsibility for preventing any attacks and reprisals in eastern Aleppo and that it must hold to account any troops or allied forces committing violations.
In a statement, the United Nations Commission of Inquiry said "numerous reports" of violations by pro-government forces continued to emerge, including summary executions, arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances.
The investigators had also received allegations of rebel groups, including Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, and Ahrar al-Sham preventing civilians from leaving the area and of fighters embedding themselves within the civilian population, increasing the risk to civilians.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Gareth Jones)