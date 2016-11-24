GENEVA Nov 24 Syrian armed opposition groups in
besieged east Aleppo have agreed to a U.N. plan for aid delivery
and medical evacuations, but the U.N. is waiting for a green
light from Russia and the Syrian government, humanitarian
adviser Jan Egeland said on Thursday.
Some 275,000 people are trapped in east Aleppo, where the
last U.N. food rations were distributed on Nov. 13. Trucks are
ready in Turkey and west Aleppo to bring aid, but the U.N. needs
72 hours to prepare the "big, complex and dangerous operation".
"We hope to have a full green light from both the Russian
side and Syrian government side. The signal today from the
Russia side was positive," Egeland told reporters. "In many ways
Plan B is that people starve. That cannot be allowed to happen."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Larry King)