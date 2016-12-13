Several people killed as gunmen attack bank in eastern Afghanistan
GARDEZ, Afghanistan Gunmen entered a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least two people and wounding many more, officials said.
GENEVA Many unaccompanied children, possibly more than 100, are trapped in a building that is under heavy attack in besieged eastern Aleppo in Syria, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said in a statement on Tuesday, citing an unnamed doctor in the city.
“According to alarming reports from a doctor in the city, many children, possibly more than 100, unaccompanied or separated from their families, are trapped in a building, under heavy attack in east Aleppo," UNICEF Regional Director Geert Cappelaere said in the statement.
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's king presented U.S. President Donald Trump with the kingdom's top civilian honour on Saturday as Trump began a trip to Riyadh aimed at strengthening security and economic ties.