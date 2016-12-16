(Corrects 3rd para to say patients evacuated to opposition-held
rural western Aleppo, not government-held part of the city)
GENEVA Dec 16 The evacuation of wounded and
civilians from eastern enclaves of Aleppo was aborted on Friday
and aid agencies and vehicles were told to leave the area
without explanation, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
Friday.
Elizabeth Hoff, WHO representative in Syria, speaking from
west Aleppo, told a news briefing in Geneva: "I assume the
message (to abort the operation) came from the Russians who are
monitoring the area". Her team of nine staff in east Aleppo had
no contact with Syrian authorities at the Ramouseh transit site.
By 7 a.m. local time, 194 evacuated patients had arrived in
eight "overwhelmed" hospitals in opposition-held rural parts of
western Aleppo, in Idlib and nearby Turkey, according to the
latest WHO figures. War-wounded patients have brain and eye
damage, while others are being treated for chronic diseases
including diabetes, Hoff said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)