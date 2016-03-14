BEIRUT The Syrian opposition's chief negotiator at peace talks in Geneva said on Monday a real Russian military withdrawal from Syria would be a positive development, but that there was no sign yet of it taking place.

"I welcome the Russian withdrawal if it is genuine and not just a manoeuvre," said Mohamad Alloush, head of the politburo of the Jaish al-Islam rebel group and chief negotiator for the opposition at the talks in Switzerland.

But, in a WhatsApp message from Geneva he added: "There are no indications of it being implemented."

He was speaking after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would start pulling his armed forces out of Syria, five months after he ordered a military intervention that turned the tide of the war in favour of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The move was announced on the day United Nations-brokered talks between the warring sides in Syria resumed in Geneva.

Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said they had seen no indications so far of preparations by Russia's military for the withdrawal.

(Reporting by Tom Perry; editing by Andrew Roche)