Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Cuban news agency in this handout picture provided by SANA on July 21, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad offered an amnesty on Thursday for rebels who lay down their arms and surrender to authorities within three months.

The amnesty offer, announced on state media, came as pro-government forces tightened their control around rebel-held districts of the northern city of Aleppo, where at least 250,000 civilians are believed to be trapped.

Russia, which is supporting Assad, said on Thursday three corridors would be established by the Russian and Syrian militaries for civilians to leave the city.

