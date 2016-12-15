CAIRO Gulf Arab countries condemned the Syrian government's handling of a ceasefire and evacuation in Aleppo and called on Thursday for civilians trying to flee the war-torn city to be protected.

An emergency meeting of Arab League representatives convened at Qatar's request discussed the situation in Aleppo, where an evacuation of the rebel-held eastern part of the city has come under fire from fighters loyal to the Syrian government.

"The Syrian regime and its allies have not only been content with destroying these cities one after the other, they persistently continue to brutally murder our Syrian brothers and sisters without any religious guidance or humanitarian ethics," Saudi Arabian delegate Ahmed Kattan told the meeting in Cairo.

The evacuation of Aleppo's last rebel enclave would end years of fighting for the city and mark a major victory for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Arab League foreign ministers are expected to meet on Monday to discuss the situation further.

