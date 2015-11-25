* Military source says TOW missiles have impact on fighting
* Says more TOW missiles seen since late October
* Vetted rebels have received TOWs under CIA programme
By Tom Perry
BEIRUT, Nov 25 A Syrian military source said
rebels are making heavy use of U.S.-made anti-tank missiles paid
for by Saudi Arabia and supplied via Turkey in recent weeks and
the weapons are having an impact on the battlefield.
The so-called TOW missile is the most potent weapon in the
arsenal of rebel groups battling President Bashar al-Assad, and
has been seen in action more frequently since Russia intervened
with air strikes on Syria on Sept 30.
A rebel group was shown using one of the guided missiles to
destroy a grounded Russian helicopter in Syria on Tuesday.
Addressing the increased supplies of TOW missiles for the
first time, the Syrian military source said they had an impact
on the fighting, but played down their overall significance,
saying the army was gaining ground.
"Through the course of the battles it became apparent that
the terrorists have a bigger quantity of American anti-armour
TOW weapons. They started using this weapon intensively," said
the source. The Syrian government describes all the insurgents
fighting it as terrorists.
"This weapon, TOW, of course affects the work of the
armoured divisions. Certainly, it is a well-known American
weapon whose impact is known: it is effective against armoured
vehicles," the source said. "They use it heavily which indicates
this weapon has become available to them."
The comments are a further indication of how increased
military support for rebels from Assad's foreign enemies has
helped the them confront a major, multi-pronged attack by the
Syrian government and its allies Russia and Iran.
Senior sources close to Damascus told Reuters earlier this
month that increased supplies of TOW missiles had slowed ground
offensives by the Syrian army and foreign allies including
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps and Hezbollah.
While the Syrian government has won back some ground,
including south of Aleppo and in the northwestern province of
Latakia, rebels have managed to advance in other areas including
Hama province, where TOWs have been widely used.
SAUDI PAYS FOR MISSILES SENT VIA TURKEY
A representative of one rebel group supplied with TOW
missiles said his fighters were not currently suffering from a
shortage of the weapon, as they had earlier. He complained,
however, that they still only had one launching tripod for the
missiles. His group is fighting south of Aleppo.
TOW missiles have been supplied to rebels under a programme
of military support for vetted Syrian groups that has in some
cases included military training by the U.S. Central
Intelligence Agency, including on how to use TOW missiles.
Reuters reported on Oct. 31 from Washington that the CIA, in
collaboration with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, recently broadened
the number of rebel groups to which it is clandestinely delivers
weapons including TOW missiles.
It also reported at the time a significant new shipment of
TOWs had been delivered in October to what the United States
believes are relatively moderate Sunni rebels in the northwest.
Rebels grouped loosely in the "Free Syrian Army" have
released numerous videos of their fighters firing TOW missiles
in the weeks since the army and its allies launched their
offensives in areas of western Syria that are crucial to Assad's
survival. Russia's aerial bombardment began on Sept. 30.
The military source said the increased supply of the weapon
had been noticed since late October, particularly in the area
between Idlib and Hama provinces.
"Certainly when any party uses an effective weapon, it will
have an impact, but not to a great extent. In rural eastern,
southern and southwestern Aleppo, and in rural northern and
northeastern Latakia, our army is advancing.
"But I said any advanced weapon will affect the plans, the
method of fighting of any army, any military formation."
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month the U.S.
military was providing anti-tank and anti-armour weapons systems
in Syria, and training gunners. He also said this was "a major
mistake", and the weapons would "certainly fall into the hands
of terrorist organisations". The remarks were published on the
Kremlin's website.
The military source said: "The one paying is Saudi, and the
one securing the supply is Turkey."
(Additional reporting by Denis Dyomkin in Moscow; editing by
Giles Elgood)