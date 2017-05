BEIRUT The Syrian army said rebel groups had launched a widespread attack in Aleppo on Tuesday and bombarded civilian areas with rockets, killing and wounding a number of people and hitting a hospital.

The army was making "the appropriate response to the sources of fire", a statement from the army command said. It accused groups including the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, Ahrar al-Sham, and Jaish al-Islam of being behind the attacks.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)