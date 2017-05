Children walk near damaged buildings in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria September 17, 2016. Picture taken September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

BEIRUT Syria's military on Monday declared the seven-day initial period for a ceasefire brokered by the United States and Russia over, without indicating whether the truce would be reinstated.

It said in a statement that "terrorist groups", a term the Syrian government uses to refer to all insurgents fighting against it, had failed to commit to any of the provisions of the deal, and had used the ceasefire to rearm whilst violating it 300 times.

It vowed to "continue fulfilling its national duties in fighting terrorism in order to bring back security and stability".

Each side has accused the other of violating the truce, which appears to be in tatters a week after taking effect.

The United States said earlier on Monday the ceasefire was "holding but fragile".

