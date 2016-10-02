BEIRUT The Syrian army said in a statement carried by state media on Sunday that rebel fighters should vacate the eastern quarters of the northern city of Aleppo and said it would guarantee them safe passage and necessary aid.

"The army high command calls all armed fighters in the eastern neighbourhood of Aleppo to leave these neighbourhoods and let civilian residents live their normal lives," the statement carried by state news agency SANA said.

"The Russian and Syrian military leaderships will guarantee safe passage for the fighters and will give them aid as necessary."

