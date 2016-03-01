Saudi minister of finance says local debt expected to be start again Q2 or Q3
May 20 The Saudi Arabian government is expected to re-issue local debt this quarter or next, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Saturday.
BERLIN, March 1 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad described the cessation of hostilities which has been in force since Saturday as a "glimmer of hope" in an interview with German television to be aired on Tuesday.
"We will play our part to make the whole thing work," the president was quoted as saying in an extract of a 25-minute interview with broadcaster ARD's Weltspiegel Extra programme which will be aired in full later.
He also said people living in Syria were suffering from a "humanitarian disaster".
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.