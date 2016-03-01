BERLIN, March 1 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad described the cessation of hostilities which has been in force since Saturday as a "glimmer of hope" in an interview with German television to be aired on Tuesday.

"We will play our part to make the whole thing work," the president was quoted as saying in an extract of a 25-minute interview with broadcaster ARD's Weltspiegel Extra programme which will be aired in full later.

He also said people living in Syria were suffering from a "humanitarian disaster".

