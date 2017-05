Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said his country's war will "drag on" as long as it is part of a global conflict funded by other countries, in an interview with AP News broadcast on Thursday.

"When you talk about it as part of a global conflict and a regional conflict, when you have many external factors that you don't control, it's going to drag on," Assad said.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington, editing by Larry King)