BEIRUT, Sept 16 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
has blamed Europe's refugee crisis on Western support for
"terrorists", as people fleeing his country's civil war stream
towards the European Union.
In his first public comments on the mass migration,
broadcast on Wednesday, Assad said Europe could expect more
refugees.
Countries including the United States, Turkey and Saudi
Arabia want to see Assad gone from power and have supported the
opposition to his rule during the four-year-old war, including
some of the armed groups fighting him.
Assad said Turkish support had been crucial to the growth of
two of the biggest insurgent groups in Syria, Islamic State and
the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, and aerial bombing by a
U.S.-led coalition had failed to stop Islamic State. Turkey
denies the accusation.
The Syrian president dismissed Western suggestions that his
government's actions in the war had fuelled the spread of such
groups.
"As long as they follow this propaganda, they will have more
refugees," Assad said in an interview with Russian media. "If
you are worried about them, stop supporting terrorists."
The Syrian government describes all the armed groups
fighting it as terrorists. The insurgents in Syria range from
the hardline Islamist Islamic State to nationalists viewed as
moderate by the West.
RUSSIAN SUPPORT
Assad has been buoyed in recent weeks by signs of increased
military support from his ally Russia. In his comments he made
no mention of reports of Russian military activity in Syria.
The White House said on Tuesday it wanted to see Russia
engage constructively with the international coalition fighting
Islamic State, rather than build up its own military presence.
Moscow says the Syrian government should be part of a broad
coalition to fight Islamic State.
Assad said there was no coordination between his government
and the United States, even indirectly, apparently backing away
from comments earlier this year suggesting there had been some
contact.
"There's not a single coordination or contact between the
Syrian government and the United States government or between
the Syrian army and the U.S. army ... Not even any third party
including the Iraqis," he said.
He played down proposals for a peace initiative that Assad
ally Iran has said it presented to Syrian officials.
"There is currently no Iranian initiative, but rather there
are ideas, or principles, for an Iranian initiative which are
based principally on the subject of Syria's sovereignty ... and
are based on fighting terrorism," Assad said.
(Reporting by John Davison and Sylvia Westall; editing by
Andrew Roche)