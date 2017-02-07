AMMAN Feb 7 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
said U.S. President Donald Trump's priority of fighting Islamist
fundamentalists led by Islamic State was promising but it was
too early to expect stronger steps, state news agency SANA
reported on Tuesday.
Assad was also quoted as telling a group of Belgian
reporters that U.S-Russian cooperation in stepping up the fight
against the militants would have positive repercussions.
"I believe this is promising but we have to wait and it's
too early to expect anything practical," Assad was quoted as
saying.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Paul Tait)