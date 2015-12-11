(Adds quotes, context)
BEIRUT Dec 11 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
said the United States and Saudi Arabia wanted "terrorist
groups" to join peace talks proposed by world powers, and that
nobody in Syria would accept such talks, in an interview
transcript published by state media.
Asked whether he would be willing to join negotiations
called for by world powers by Jan. 1, he said: "They want the
Syrian government to negotiate with terrorists, something I
don't think anyone would accept in any country."
They were Assad's first comments since Syrian opposition
groups including armed rebels met in Saudi Arabia this week to
draw up a common platform for negotiations. Asked whether he
would be willing to negotiate with the groups, he said:
"Whenever they want to change their approach, give up the
armaments, we are ready, while to deal with them as a political
entity, this is something we completely refuse."
The interview with Spanish news agency EFE and published on
state news agency SANA came a day after more than 100
representatives from Syria's fragmented political and armed
opposition agreed in Riyadh to work together to prepare for
peace talks with Assad.
Separately, a list of names the factions drew up in Riyadh
showed armed rebel groups would make up the largest single
grouping in a joint Syrian opposition body that would oversee
talks with Assad's government.
Assad said his military position had improved in the fight
against insurgent groups in the nearly five-year war, but
acknowledged that it was taking its toll.
"The situation on the military level is much better than
before, but again, the price is very high," he said, citing
foreign aid for rebels, which he referred to as "a lifeline for
those terrorists" as being the cause.
Asked if he had thought about stepping down as president and
leaving the country, he said: "I never thought about leaving
Syria under any circumstances, in any situation, something I
never put in my mind."
He said it was up to the Syrian people to decide whether he
should leave his post, but that he had the support of the
"majority of the Syrians".
