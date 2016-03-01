(Adds quotes, Syrian state media)
BERLIN, March 1 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
said the cessation of hostilities in force since Saturday was a
"glimmer of hope," in an interview with German television to be
aired on Tuesday.
"We will play our part to make the whole thing work," he was
quoted as saying in an extract of a 25-minute interview with
broadcaster ARD's Weltspiegel Extra programme to be aired in
full later.
The interview was conducted in English but ARD released his
quotes in German.
The cessation of hostilities agreement, the first of its
kind since the Syrian civil war began in 2011, is a less formal
arrangement than a ceasefire and is meant to allow peace talks
to resume and aid to reach besieged communities.
According to ARD, Assad offered opposition fighters an
amnesty and a possible "return to normal civilian life" provided
they give up their weapons. He said people living in Syria were
suffering a "humanitarian disaster".
ARD said Assad disputed that his troops would cut off areas
run by the opposition from receiving food and medicine and said
the Syrian army was being attacked from these areas.
"How are we supposed to cut off these areas from deliveries
of food if we can't stop the procurement of weapons," ARD quoted
him as saying.
He acknowledged that the country was no longer "completely
sovereign". That is why Syria needed military help from Russia,
Iran and Lebanon, ARD reported him as saying. "They came not to
defend us but to defend themselves" Assad was quoted as saying.
Assad was reported as welcoming Germany's policy of
accepting refugees but raised the question as to whether it
would not be smarter and "less costly" to help Syrians live in
their own country. But Western countries would have to decide to
fight against terrorism and not against his country, ARD
reported him as saying.
Syrian state media quoted Assad as telling ARD the Syrian
army had refrained from responding to truce violations in order
to give the cessation of hostilities agreement a chance.
"The terrorists have breached the deal from the first day.
We as the Syrian army are refraining from responding in order to
give a chance to sustain the agreement and that is what we can
do. But in the end there are limits and it all depends on the
other side."
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Additional reporting by Mariam
Karouny; Editing by Paul Carrel and Janet Lawrence)