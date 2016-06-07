BEIRUT, June 7 President Bashar al-Assad vowed
on Tuesday to fight on in what he called Syria's war against
terrorism, after more than five years of conflict with
insurgents that has splintered the country.
"Our war against terrorism is continuing," Assad said in a
speech to parliament broadcast by state TV. "As we liberated
Tadmur (Palmyra) and before it many areas, we will liberate
every inch of Syria from their hands. Our only option is
victory, otherwise Syria will not continue."
The Syrian army and allied militia, aided by Russian air
strikes, recovered control of Palmyra from Islamic State in
March.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson)