MOSCOW, Sept 15 A political solution will only be possible in Syria after terrorists are defeated there, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview to Russian media published on Tuesday.

"We can arrive at a consensus but we won't be able to carry anything out for as long as we don't defeat terrorism in Syria," Assad was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Christian Lowe)