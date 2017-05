BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's mother, Anisa Makhlouf, has died at the age of 86, Syrian state media said on Saturday.

Makhlouf was married to the late president Hafez al-Assad, who ruled Syria from 1971 until his death in 2000.

They married in 1957 and had five children: Bushra, Basil, Bashar, Majed and Maher.

