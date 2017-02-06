ASTANA Experts from Russia, Turkey, Iran and the United Nations held a technical meeting in the Kazakh capital on Monday to discuss the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire agreement, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said.

The sides signed no documents at the meeting, but Russia's TASS and Interfax news agencies quoted a Russian negotiator as saying they would meet again this month and might sign an agreement regulating the work of a joint task force.

Kazakhstan, which hosts the meetings, said Monday's agenda included reviewing the implementation of the cessation of hostilities and discussing a proposal from the Syrian armed opposition about the ceasefire.

Each side blames the other for violations of the ceasefire agreement since it took effect in late December.

"This is about creating a mechanism to control the implementation of the ceasefire," a ministry spokesman said.

After the talks, Russian negotiator and senior military official Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov said the sides had discussed how to avoid provocations and secure humanitarian access.

"The delegations have confirmed their readiness to continue interaction in order to achieve the full implementation of the cessation of hostilities in Syria," he said.

Gadzhimagomedov told TASS the sides could meet again on Feb. 15-16.

