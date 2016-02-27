BEIRUT A Syrian rebel group in the country's northwest said it came under attack from government ground forces at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Saturday in what it called a breach of a cessation of hostilities plan that came into effect at midnight.

Three fighters from the rebel First Coastal Division were killed while repelling the attack in the Jabal Turkman area near the Turkish border in Latakia province, Fadi Ahmad, the group's spokesman, told Reuters.

The Syrian military could not immediately be reached for comment. The Syrian government has said it will respect the agreement drawn up by Russia and the United States, but has said it will continue to fight the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and Islamic State which are not covered by the deal.

(Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans)