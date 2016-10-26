(Corrects headline to show deaths were not all in the school)
BEIRUT Oct 26 The Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights said air strikes killed at least 22 people in a village
in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Wednesday, seven of them
children.
The Observatory, a British-based war monitor, said warplanes
struck several locations in the Haas village, including an
elementary and middle school, killing at least one teacher as
well as the children.
A report on Syrian state TV quoted a military source as
saying a number of militants had been killed when their
positions were targeted in Haas, but did not mention a school.
Syria's civil war pits President Bashar al-Assad, backed by
Russia, Iran and Shi'ite Muslim militias from Lebanon, Iraq and
Afghanistan against an array of mostly Sunni rebel groups
including some backed by Turkey, Gulf monarchies and the U.S.
Idlib, near Aleppo in northwest Syria, contains the largest
populated area controlled by rebels, both nationalist groups
under the banner of the Free Syrian Army and Islamist ones
including the former al Qaeda affiliate Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.
The high death toll from strikes by the Syrian military and
Russian air force in rebel-held areas has prompted criticism
from Western countries and international human rights groups.
