SYDNEY, June 20 Australia said on Tuesday it was
suspending air strikes into
Syria following the U.S. downing of a Syrian military jet on
Sunday and Russia's subsequent threat against U.S.-led coalition
aircraft.
"As a precautionary measure, Australian Defence Force (ADF)
strike operations into Syria have temporarily ceased,"
Australia's Department of Defence said in a statement.
Russia said on Monday it would treat U.S.-led coalition
aircraft flying west of the River Euphrates in Syria as
potential targets and track them with missile systems and
military aircraft, but stopped short of saying it would shoot
them down.
Russia made clear it was changing its military posture in
response to the U.S. downing of a Syrian military jet on Sunday,
something Damascus said was the first such incident since the
start of the country's conflict in 2011.
